2 students from TN go missing in Walayar Dam in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 6 (IANS) Two engineering students who were members of an eight-member group went missing in Walayar Dam in Kerala where had gone for a swim.

The students are from Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Engineering, Coimbatore.

The missing students have been identified as Shanmukham (19) from Namakkal, and Tirupathi (18) from Pollachi.

The incident happened on Sunday noon.

Three students from the eight-member group were swept away in the water. One of the students was rescued by the local residents.

A search was underway by Fire and Rescue officials. Locals were assisting them.

Walayar Police also reached the spot to help in the rescue operations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.