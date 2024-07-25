2 students drown in Damani Dam in Cuttack; CM announces Rs 4L ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar, July 25 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of two students who drowned in Damani Dam in Cuttack district on Wednesday.

CM Majhi also expressed grief and condoled the bereaved family members of the victims.

The deceased have been identified as Swayam Sanket Das and Srutik Satpathy from Cuttack district. Both were 12th-standard students of science stream at a private college in Cuttack.

"Five students of the private college had gone there to visit the temple of Dam Damani, a local tourist spot, on Wednesday afternoon. Two of them drowned while taking a bath in the reservoir there," said a local police officer.

One of the students who rushed to help the duo also drowned in the reservoir but was rescued by the locals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.