2 Kolkata bizman chargesheeted by ED over illegal forex trading

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday said it has filed a charge sheet before a PMLA court in Kolkata against two city-based businessmen in connection to illegal forex trading by "TP Global FX".

According to an ED official, the court has taken cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Prasenjit Das and Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

The ED initiated its investigation based on an FIR registered by the Kolkata Police against TM Traders and KK Traders.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), "TP Global FX" is neither registered with it nor does it have any authorisation from the central bank for forex trading.

The RBI had also issued an alert list, including the name of TP Global FX, to warn the general public against unauthorised trading platforms.

The ED investigation has revealed that Das, Pandey and one Tushar Patel, along with some other persons through various dummy companies controlled and managed by them, defrauded the public under the guise of making investments in forex trading by using the platform/website of "TP Global FX".

After collecting substantial amount of funds from the public in the accounts of these dummy firms, the money was layered and transferred to companies in which accused persons were the director without the knowledge of the gullible investors.

Subsequently, the funds were used in purchase of movable and immovable properties for personal gains.

Pandey and Das have been arrested and presently, both are in judicial custody.

A search was conducted on 180 bank accounts controlled and managed by the accused, following which an amount of Rs 121.02 crore was frozen.

Movable and immovable properties worth Rs 118.27 crore in the nature of shares, mutual funds, bonds, insurance policy, balances in bank accounts, residential flats, commercial business places, hotels and resorts were provisionally attached under Section 5 of PMLA.

All the seized property along with provisionally attached properties have been prayed for confiscation in the subject Prosecution Complaints.

Confiscation of Rs 253.68 Crore have been prayed.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.