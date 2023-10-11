2 dead, 3 injured in TN road accident

Chennai, Oct 11 (IANS) Two people were killed and three others injured when a car, in which they were travelling in, rammed into a truck in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as S. Sandeep (26) and M. Aman (25) from Kollam, Kerala.

The injured -- J. Riyaz(27), A. Mithujilal (25), and P. Krishnan Sandh (22) -- were also from Kerala.

According to the police, the five people were travelling to Bengaluru from Kerala via Krishnagiri.

When the vehicle reached Coimbatore, it suddenly lost control and rammed into a truck.

The injured are admitted to the Krishnagiri government hospital for further treatment.

Kurubarapalli police in Krishnagiri district have registered a case and investigation is on.

