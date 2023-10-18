2 BSF troopers injured in firing on IB by Pakistan rangers in J&K

Jammu, Oct 18 (IANS) Two Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were injured in a firing by Pakistan rangers on the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Officials said that Pakistan rangers fired some rounds towards the Indian side of the IB in the Arnia sector of Jammu district on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place between 8 to 8.30 p.m.

"Two BSF troopers of 120 Battalion were injured in this incident. They have been shifted to government medical college (GMC) in Jammu city for treatment," officials added.

Further details are awaited.

