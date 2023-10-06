1st Oommen Chandy Award for social work conferred on activist Medha Patkar

Thane, Oct 6 (IANS) The first ‘Ommen Chandy Award for Excellence in Social Work’, instituted by the All Mumbai Malayalis Association (AMMA) was presented to veteran activist and right campaigner Medha Patkar, at Dombivali town, here on Friday.

MLA Chandy Oommen and son of the late Kerala chief minister, along with Jojo Thomas, the Chairman of the award panel and state Congress general secretary, along with dignitaries like Geevarghese Mar Kourilos, Francis Elavathinkal, Santosh Kene, Jos Mathew, Rajeev Thomas, Roy John, C. P. Babu and others were present.

In her acceptance speech, Patkar, 68, emphasised the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of non-violence, truth, peace and swaraj and urged all the people in the country to embrace and follow them.

She also shared several experiences from her visits to Kerala and criticised the Centre’s policies that are detrimental to peoples’ interests.

A two-time Kerala CM and also the Leader of Opposition, Ommen Chandy passed away in July this year, aged 80.

Patkar also dedicated the Award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 25,000-, to her colleagues in the Narmada Navnirman Abhiyan and other social struggles over the decades.

