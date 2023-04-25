1994 lynching incident 'unfortunate', left two more victims, says Anand Mohan Singh

Patna, April 25 (IANS) A day after the Bihar government issued a notification for release of 27 prisoners, including 'Bahubali' Anand Mohan Singh, he on Tuesday said that there were two more victims in the murder case of then Gopalganj DM G. Krishnaiah - Uma Krishnaiah and Lovely Anand.

"The incident that happened in December 1994 was unfortunate. Whatever happened on that day was painful. One of the victims of that case was the wife of Gopalganj DM G Krishnaiah and the other was my wife Lovely Anand. The former had lost her husband and the latter spent more than 15 years without her husband," he said.

"When you read the judgement of the Supreme Court, it says that Anand Mohan and other accused have no direct role in the murder of G Krishnaiah. He was not on duty and returning from Hajipur to Gopalganj via Muzaffarpur when a mob lynched him," he added.

On the charge of the Nitish Kumar government tweaking the law for his release, he said: "As far as changing the law of Bihar government is concerned, it was drafted in 2012. If the Nitish Kumar government had changed the law for me, why would I spend one and half years more than my actual jail term of 14 years? The allegation levelled on Nitish Kumar government is absolutely false."

Asked to comment on BSP chief Mayawati's objection to his release, he said that he does not know who Mayawati is. "I have lost many things while serving a jail term of 15-and-a-half years," he said.

On the changes that enabled Anand Mohan's release, state Law Minister Dr Shamim Ahmed said: "... the amendment was made after deep discussion on the 2012 law. It was passed in the cabinet and then discussed in the committee that decides on release of any inmate who has completed a prison term on remission."

