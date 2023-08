1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Court grants Tytler 10 days to examine CBI documents 

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) A Delhi court has given Congress leader Jagdish Tytler who is facing charges related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, 10 days to review documents provided by the CBI, including the charge sheet.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Vidhi Gupta Anand, approved this request made by Tytler's counsel, who initially asked for two weeks to go through the materials.

Tytler participated in the proceedings via video conferencing.

The court is scheduled to reconvene on August 21 to discuss the case further.

Tytler, on Thursday, had filed a request with the court to be allowed to attend proceedings through video conferencing.

The plea was presented in court on the grounds of security concerns.

Tytler's advocate has appealed for the court's authorisation for his client to participate remotely, citing a recent protest by the Sikh community during Tytler's in-person appearance on August 5.

Last week, on August 5, the court after accepting a bail bond by Tytler, posted the matter for next hearing on August 11.

The development came a day after Special Judge Vikas Dhull had granted anticipatory bail to Tytler.

During the hearing last week, Tytler's wife, Jennifer, stood security for him in the case, and the court verified her identity and financial status.

After noting that she was financially independent, the court accepted her as a surety.

Tytler was brought to court amid high security. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members staged a protest outside Rouse Avenue Court, voicing their opposition against Tytler. Scores of people demanded justice while protesting in front of the court.

A minor clash was also reported between the protesters and police.

Judge Dhull had granted the relief to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

The Gurdwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market was set on fire by a mob on November 1, 1984 and three persons, namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh, were burnt to death.

The incident took place a day after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI has said that Tytler incited, instigated and provoked the mob that had assembled at the gurdwara, which resulted in the burning down of the shrine and killing of the three persons.

Charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, have been invoked against Tytler by the probe agency.

On June 2, the Rouse Avenue Courts had approved a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against Tytler in the riots case and also transferred the case to the special MP-MLA court for trial.

The court had earlier also instructed the CBI to expedite the process of obtaining the forensic report of Tytler's voice sample.

