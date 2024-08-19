19 fall ill in B'luru hostel after insecticide spray, FIR lodged

Bengaluru, Aug 19 (IANS) Karnataka Police on Monday lodged an FIR against the hostel management staff for negligently spraying rodent repellent on the premises resulting in the hospitalisation of 19 students in Bengaluru.

The incident took place at the Adarsha College of Nursing near Amma Ashram in Jnanabharathi police station limits on Sunday. Among the 19, the condition of three students turned serious and were admitted to a private hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S. Girish stated that at around 9 p.m. Sunday, based on the statement of one of the students who fell ill, a case will be registered under Section 286 Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against hostel staffer Manje Gowda and others in the management staff for negligence in handling a hazardous substance and causing a public health hazard.

“Rat Axe, a rodent repellent, was sprayed on the ground floor generator of the Adarsha Nursing College student hostel near Amma Ashram, under the jurisdiction of Jnanabharathi Police Station, to prevent rats from causing damage,” the DCP said.

“After this, the students in the hostel inhaled the substance, leading to respiratory issues. A total of 19 students fell ill, and they were immediately taken to nearby hospitals by other hostel students, staff, and members of the public for treatment,” DCP Girish stated.

“Most of the students have received treatment and are in stable condition. However, three students -- Jayan Varghese, Dilish, and Jo Mon -- are in critical condition and have been admitted to the ICU for further care,” DCP Girish stated.

The statement of one of the ill students, Noel, has been recorded, and based on his statement, a case will be registered under Section 286 BNS against Manje Gowda and other hostel management staff for negligence in handling a hazardous substance and causing a public health hazard, the DCP stated.

Further investigation was on.

