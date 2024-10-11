18th century Shiva temple will be transformed into heritage centre: Assam CM

Guwahati, Oct 11 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that the state government has planned to transform the 18th-century Rudreswar temple of Lord Shiva in Guwahati into a heritage centre to boost tourism.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, "The Rudreswar Devalaya, built in 1749, is dedicated to Mahadev. Built by Ahom king Pramatta Singha in memory of his father Rudra Singha, the temple has a rich architectural heritage. We've undertaken a restoration project to transform the site into a centre of heritage tourism."

He mentioned that the comprehensive restoration plan led by the Directorate of Archaeology aims to transform the site into a centre for heritage tourism. The state government has fixed a Budget of Rs 2.33 crore that includes the reconstruction of boundary walls, gates, and new signage. Moreover, public amenities, seating, drainage, and landscaping will be developed.

Meanwhile, 3D laser scanning and full-site documentation will be done along with the restoration of ancient brick structures and ramparts using traditional techniques.

He said chemical cleaning and pathway reconstruction would also be done at the temple site.

Notably, the state government has undertaken construction of a ropeway at the Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

CM Sarma earlier claimed that his administration is striving toward a "new horizon" for the Kamakhya temple where a large number of devotees across the world visit this place.

CM Sarma said the ropeway service from Kamakhya railway station to the temple will reduce travel time for pilgrims and guests by 55–60 per cent.

In the meantime, it would increase tourist potential and offer a beautiful view of Guwahati.

It will carry 1,000 people per hour and operate in each direction. It will traverse the distance to Nilachal hills within seven minutes.

The state government has set a deadline of June 2026 to complete the ropeway.

