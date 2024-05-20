15 killed as pickup truck falls into deep gorge in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 20 (IANS) At least 15 people were killed after a pickup truck, in which they were travelling, fell into a deep gorge in a forest area in Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Over half a dozen were also reportedly injured and have been rushed to hospitals for treatment. Four of them are said to be in the critical stage.

As per the preliminary information received from the official sources, around 30 villagers were returning after plucking 'tendu patta' (Tendu leaves) from a forest in Kawardha district.

The pickup truck, while crossing a valley in the forest area, lost its balance and fell into the deep gorge, resulting in the death of 15 people on the spot.

Passersby who witnessed the incident, informed the police. The rescue team reached the spot a little later.

Confirming more about the tragic incident, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said the state government has ensured all possible assistance to those injured.

"My condolences are with all the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims and their families," Sharma said.

