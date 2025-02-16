15 killed as Mahakumbh rush leads to stampede at New Delhi Railway Station (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) At least 15 people have been killed after a massive crowd of passengers in a rush to catch trains to Prayagraj in the New Delhi Railway Station led a stampede late on Saturday night, officials said.

A senior official from the LNJP Hospital confirmed the deaths.

The situation began taking a chaotic turn at around 8 p.m. on platform numbers 14 and 15 of the station as passengers were waiting to catch trains to the holy city Prayagraj to attend the Mahakumbh Mela.

According to officials, additional security personnel have been deployed to control the situation at the New Delhi Railway Station. At least four fire engines were also rushed to the spot.

Amid all the chaos, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had posted on social media a while ago that the situation was under control.

"Situation under control at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). Delhi Police and RPF (railway police force) reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush," the Minister had posted on X.

He also wrote: "Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS) Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush," followed by another post which read: "High-level inquiry ordered."

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena wrote: "There has been an unfortunate and tragic incident of loss of lives and injuries due to disorder & stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My deepest condolences to the families of victims of this tragedy. Have spoken to Chief Secretary & Police Commissioner and asked them to address and redress the situation."

"CS has been asked to invoke DDMA (disaster management) measures & deploy relief personnel. All hospitals are in readiness. Have instructed CS & CP to be at the site and take control of relief measures. I am constantly monitoring operations," he added.

The Northern Railway, in a post on X, wrote: "Situation of heavy rush at New Delhi Station is under control. Delhi police and RPF reached. Injured have been taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush."

Meanwhile, a police official was quoted as saying: "When the Prayagraj Express was on platform number 14, many people were present there. The Swatatantra Senani Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani (both of which pass through Prayagraj) were delayed and passengers of these trains were also present on platforms 12, 13 and 14."

Special trains being operated by the Railways for the Mahakumbh have been witnessing a massive crowd as the festival is approaching its end (February 26).

Earlier this week, some passengers at a railway station in Bihar broke the glass windows of a train after they failed to board the train. Similar episodes have also been reported from other railway stations in Bihar.

