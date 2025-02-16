Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station; several injured

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A stampede broke out on platform number 14 and 15 of the New Delhi Railway Station here due to a large crowd of passengers, leaving several injured.

Passengers had gathered at the platforms where a stampede broke out in large numbers to leave for Prayagraj to attend the Mahakumbh Mela.

As per the available information, around four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

However, till the time of filing of this report, no official statement had been made by the Railways.

The Mahakumbh started in the city of Prayagraj from January 13, which will continue till February 26.

In view of Mahakumbh, many special trains are also being run by the Railways.

Officials recently said the Railways are operating more than 300 trains to Prayagraj every day.

Despite the enhanced operations, there has been a massive rush of passengers towards Prayagraj and many of them are failing to get confirmed tickets, leading to chaos and confusion.

People have even been struggling to board the trains on many occasions due to the heavy rush.

More details are awaited.

