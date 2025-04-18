14-year-old Kerala actor to head Child Jury at 55th Giffoni International Film Festival in Italy

Thiruvananthapuram, April 18 (IANS) In a rare honour, 14-year-old Sidhanshu Sanjeev Sivan from Kerala has been selected to chair the children's jury at the 55th edition of the Giffoni International Film Festival in Italy.

Sidhanshu, a Class XI student at Loyola School in Thiruvananthapuram, comes from the legendary Sivans family -- regarded as Malayalam cinema’s first family.

His father, filmmaker Sanjeev Sivan, and mother, director Deepti Pillay Sivan, are both well-known names in the Malayalam film industry.

Cinema runs deep in the family. Sidhanshu’s grandfather, the late Sivan, was a National Award-winning filmmaker and photographer. His uncle, Santosh Sivan, is among the most acclaimed cinematographers in India, also honoured with several National Awards.

Another uncle, the late Sangeeth Sivan, who passed away in May 2024, was a noted director known for helming the Malayalam blockbuster 'Yoddha' starring Mohanlal.

The Giffoni festival, which will be held from July 18 to 28, is one of the world’s most prestigious children’s film festivals

“Sidhanshu will chair a jury comprising children from various countries,” said his father, Sanjeev Sivan. International juries are composed of approximately 600 youngsters per section.

Sidhanshu made his acting debut in ‘Ozhuki Ozhuki Ozhuki’, directed by his father. He recently played a dual role in Achappa’s Album (English title: Grampa’s Album), a time-travel children’s film directed by his mother and produced by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

The film had a special market screening at the European Film Market (EFM) during the Berlinale 2025.

A fantasy-infused coming-of-age tale, Achappa’s Album explores intergenerational bonds and has resonated with audiences globally for its blend of emotion, imagination, and humour.

Sidhanshu will also be seen in the upcoming children’s mystery film 'Detective Ujjwakan', directed by Sophie Paul.

