14 km long jeep journey to Dudhasagar begins in Goa

Panaji, Oct 12 (IANS) The season of adventurous jeep journey of around 14 kilometers to Dudhasagar waterfall from Bhagwan Mahavir National Park at Mollem in South Goa began on Thursday, domestic and foreign tourists too thronged the scenic site.

To reach scenic Dudhasagar waterfall, which is on Goa-Karnataka border and 60 kilometers away from the capital city, tourists travel through thick forest. Commuters of South Western Railway also enjoy the glimpses of waterfall while they pass from here.

Ganesh Gaonkar, Sanvordem MLA and chairman of Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) said that safety of guests should be given top priority.

“Guest should be respected and we need to give them good facilities. We are providing facilities, which will help tourists visiting the Dudhasagar site. But the jeep drivers who take them to Dudhasagar should be disciplined and should concentrate on the safety of guests,” he said, adding tourists should go to their homeland with good memories.

More than two lakh domestic and foreign tourists flock to this tourism circuit every year to have adventures jeep drive through forest areas. Many adventure activities take place here and tourists also prefer to walk along railway route to reach the waterfall.

Dudhsagar tourism circuit located in Bhagwan Mahaveer National Park-Mollem of Sanvordem constituency remains closed for the tourist taxi (jeep) operation every year during the monsoon.

Everyday around 240 jeeps, with capacity of 7 passengers, ferry the tourists visiting Dudhasagar waterfall.

