13 new prisons to come up in Bihar to accommodate 9,819 extra inmates

Patna, April 8 (IANS) Keeping in view the excessive load on jails due to liquor offenders, Bihar government has decided to construct 13 new prisons across the state.

Sources said that the new jails will be constructed at Madhepura, Kahalgaon, Nirmali, Narkatiaganj, Rajgir, Madora, Rajauli, Siwan, Gopalganj, Chakia, Pakdi Dayal, Mahnar, and Simri Bakhtiyarpur.

The capacity of each prison will be 1,000 inmates. Besides these, the prison authority has also decided to construct new buildings in Bhabhua, Jamui, Aurangabad, Arwal and Paliganj.

Overall, the state government will construct 33 prison buildings inside 15 central, divisional and sub-divisional prisons in the state. It will accommodate 9,819 extra inmates.

