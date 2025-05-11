13 Karnataka students return to New Delhi from Kashmir

Bengaluru, May 11 (IANS) Thirteen students from Karnataka, studying at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Srinagar, have returned safely to New Delhi, with the timely and coordinated efforts of the Union Government.

As per an official statement, the students' movement was facilitated by the Ministry of Steel and Heavy Industries under the close supervision of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Amid recent security concerns in the region, the Centre acted swiftly to ensure the students were brought to safety. The group travelled from Srinagar to Jammu by bus and then onwards to Delhi by train, with the journey being closely monitored at every stage by Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

Officials from the Ministry of Steel and Heavy Industries received the students upon arrival at the railway station and escorted them.

The Ministry, under the guidance of Union Minister Kumaraswamy, remained in continuous contact with the students throughout their travel, ensuring their comfort and safety.

The Minister himself tracked their movement and stayed updated through regular briefings from the team on the ground. Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Kumaraswamy and JD (S) State Youth President, who was in touch with ministry officials during the movement, also extended support to ensure students remained reassured and informed, a statement issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in moments like these is both inspiring and reassuring. His clear instructions and deep personal commitment to every citizen's welfare enabled swift coordination between departments," the Union Minister said.

"I commend our security agencies, railway personnel, and ministry officials who acted with precision and compassion. The safety of our people, especially students from distant regions, is our foremost priority," he stated.

The students expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi, the Union Government, H. D. Kumaraswamy and Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Harshith, a student in the group, said: "We were uncertain and anxious when tensions rose in the region. But the Union Government's quick response changed everything. From the moment we were informed of the arrangements, we felt taken care of. We thank Prime Minister Modi for his decisive leadership and extend our heartfelt gratitude to H. D. Kumaraswamy for constantly checking on us. Even Nikhil Kumaraswamy was closely following our journey, and that meant a lot to all of us."

Bhagyashree Prasad, another student, shared: "I want to thank our Prime Minister for standing by us during a difficult moment. We are proud to be part of a country where students' safety is taken so seriously.

"The Ministry's support - especially the personal involvement of Union Minister Kumaraswamy and the encouragement we received from Nikhil Kumaraswamy sir - gave us courage and a sense of security throughout the journey," Prasad said.

"The safe return of these students is a testament to the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to citizen welfare and its ability to act decisively, even in challenging circumstances," stated Union Minister Kumaraswamy.

