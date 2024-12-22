13 criminals from two gangs arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh for extortion

Ramgarh, Dec 22 (IANS) In a major crackdown on organised crime in Jharkhand, the Ramgarh district police have arrested 13 members of the notorious Pandey and Srivastava gangs, who were involved in extorting money from transporters, mine operators, contractors, and businessmen.

The arrests were made through coordinated raids across the Ranchi, Hazaribagh, and Ramgarh districts of the state.

At a press conference on Sunday, Patratu SDPO Pawan Kumar revealed that the police recovered two firearms, live cartridges, extorted cash, mobile phones used for issuing threats, lists of targeted businessmen, and incriminating photographs during the operation.

Both gangs were found to have employed young men on a monthly salary basis to carry out threats and extortion.

The arrested criminals from the Pandey gang include Sunil Kuma and Surat Kumar Das (from Napokhurd and Barkagaon, Hazaribagh); Rajwinder Singh alias Akash alias Golu (Purana Budh Bazar, Giddi, Ramgarh); Rajveer Singh alias Captain Mohit Kumar Thakur and Brajesh Kumar (Religara); Vashisht Kumar alias Bittu (Riverside, Bhurkunda); Sarfaraz Ahmed (Ara Dumrabeda, Kuju outpost area); Prem Kumar and Harpreet Singh (Bajrang Chowk, Riverside, Bhurkunda).

Police interrogation revealed that the Pandey gang recently extorted Rs 13 lakh from their victims.

The Srivastava gang, operating under the direction of jailed leaders Aman Srivastava and Shiv Sharma, primarily targeted people in the coal sector. Their arrested members include Sahil Singh (Kokar, Delatoli, Sadar, Ranchi); and Rahul Sharma (New Nagaratoli, Lalpur).

Srivastava was arrested from the Wasi Railway Station in Navi Mumbai last year in May by the anti-terrorism squads of Jharkhand and Mumbai ATS.

The Srivastava gang was particularly active in extorting money from mine operators, transporters, and contractors.

The police said the operation is an important step toward dismantling organised crime in the region.

The police are continuing their investigation and expect to uncover further details about the gangs' networks and operations.

These arrests have brought a sense of relief to local traders.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.