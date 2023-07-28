12,710 contractual teachers regularised in Punjab, Mann says understand problems of teachers

Chandigarh, July 28 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave a major relief to 12,710 contractual teachers by handing regularisation letters to them thereby, fulfilling a major promise with the teaching fraternity.

The Chief Minister said that after assuming the charge of office he had laid thrust on regularising the services of contractual teachers by overcoming all legal and administrative hiccups.

He said the motive was to ensure the secure future of teachers as he firmly believes that, “If the future of teachers is protected then only they can transform the destiny of the students.”

He said that the government had made concerted efforts due to which today’s historic day is being witnessed.

The Chief Minister said the problem of every employee will be solved for which the state government is already making all-out efforts.

Asserting that he is there to resolve all issues faced by the teaching fraternity, Mann said being son of a teacher he knew the problems faced by the teachers, adding that he is duty bound to resolve them.

“The state exchequer belongs to the people and every single penny will be judiciously utilised for the wellbeing of every strata of society.”

Citing an incident where life of a girl from border village was transformed by his efforts as an artist, the Chief Minister said that the girl was facing severe hardships to pursue education but due to his humble effort she scripted new success story in life.

“If an artist can do this then the head of state can do much more,” he said.

He said it was unfortunate that these teachers had to work on meager salaries and had to protest for their lawful rights due to apathy of successive governments.

Mann said that even the workers under MGNREGA used to get more salaries than the teachers due to which he was peeved as it was an atrocity on the nation builders.

The Chief Minister said this is not a favour on anyone but it is his bounden duty to serve the state and the masses.

Mann said that he has been blessed that people of the state have reposed so much trust in him, adding he will make every effort to uphold this faith.

He said that his government is making every effort to ensure the holistic development of the state and prosperity of its people.

The Chief Minister said that from now onwards the word contractual will be forever eliminated from before the name of these teachers.

He said that every year a five per cent increment will be given to these teachers along with other benefits, including holidays.

Mann said in another historic initiative the state has decided that the teachers will only render service related to teaching work and no other non-teaching duty will be assigned to them.

