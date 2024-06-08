120 MT of waste cleared, Rs 1.05 lakh in fines collected in Vadodara during clean-up drive

Vadodara, June 8 (IANS) The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) kicked off the 'Nirmal Gujarat Cleanliness Fortnight' campaign on June 1.

As a part of this initiative, a cleaning operation was carried out till June 7, focusing on refurbishing and sanitation of public and community toilets.

Officials said on Saturday that the municipality successfully cleared 120 Metric Tonnes (MT) of waste during this period.

Furthermore, in a crackdown on littering, the municipal teams imposed fines totaling Rs. 1.05 lakh, signaling a strict enforcement policy against environmental violations.

“This cleanliness drive saw active participation by 11 local social organisations, reflecting a community-driven approach to the campaign. The efforts are part of a broader statewide movement under the Swachh Bharat Mission, aimed at transforming public health and sanitation into a mass movement.” officials shared.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.