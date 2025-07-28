12-day Monsoon Session of MP Assembly expected to be stormy

Bhopal, July 28 (IANS) The Monsoon Session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is likely to witness a storm as the Opposition Congress will attempt to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government on some key issues like corruption and women's safety.

The House is expected to transact a lot of business during its 10 sittings between July 28 and August 8.

The Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led government is expected to present nearly half-a-dozen key Bills and a Supplementary Budget in the House.

Among the Bills that are expected to be tabled, three belong to the commercial tax department, two focussing on registration and one concerning GST.

The Finance Department is also likely to present an appropriation Bill, while the Labour Department has one Bill on the list.

The Department of Higher Education is also set to introduce a Bill proposing the renaming of Vikram University to Samrat Vikram University.

Meanwhile, two important Bills — the fire safety Bill and the model tenancy Bill — are once again unlikely to be presented. These drafts have been pending for several years and, despite being prepared, continue to face delays due to recurring suggestions for revisions.

Ahead of the Monsoon Session, legislators in Madhya Pradesh have submitted a total of 3,377 questions, showing a marked interest in the Assembly's shift towards the e-Vidhan format.

Of these, 2,076 questions were submitted online, the remaining 1,301 questions were filed offline.

The Congress led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar is ready to corner the BJP government on several issues, especially on OBC reservation, corruption, growing crimes against women and ST/SC communities, unemployment and many more.

LoP Umang Singhar convened a meeting of party MLAs on Saturday to discuss issues to be raised and prepare a strategy with his fellow MLAs on effectively cornering the state government on these key issues.

LoP Singhar told IANS that the Congress will raise issues like corruption in recruitment exams conducted by departments and agencies, dispossessing tribals from the land in their possession, blatant corruption prevalent in the state, 27 per cent reservation for OBCs etc.

On the first day of the session, it would be interesting to see how the Opposition will react as any kind of protest, holding of posters/banners on the Assembly premises has been prohibited.

The Assembly banned all forms of sloganeering, symbolic demonstrations within the premises ahead of the Monsoon Session, sparking a political row.

In the last few sessions, the Congress had pulled out all stops in staging protests in novel ways. One MLA wore a black mask claiming the government was hiding its face from the questions of the public.

Another turned up with a fake snake, accusing the administration of coiling itself around job vacancies. Skeleton costumes and gold bricks were waved as metaphors for corruption. Chains were used to highlight debt.

A lone BAP party MLA even staged a fast at the feet of Gandhi's statue, drawing inspiration from the Mahatma himself.

Responding to prohibition on protests on the Assembly premises, LoP Singhar told IANS, "As an Opposition, we have the right to raise public issues and the Congress would use this opportunity. Such orders are issued by the ruling side to escape giving a response, but the Congress is prepared to debate."

