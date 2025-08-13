11 killed after truck collides with container in Rajasthan's Dausa

Dausa (Rajasthan), Aug 13 (IANS) Eleven people, including women and children, died while over half a dozen were injured when a pickup truck collided with a container near Bapi village in Rajasthan's Dausa on Wednesday.

According to the information, the deceased include three women and seven children.

As per initial reports, the vehicle crashed into a container truck, resulting in the immediate death of 10 people.

Upon receiving the information, the police hurried to the location and transported the injured individuals to a nearby hospital, where another woman died from her injuries, raising the death toll to 11.

The remains of the deceased have been forwarded for autopsy.

All of them were from Uttar Pradesh and were returning after visiting the Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji Temple when the accident took place in the Sainthal police station area.

After hearing the collision and chaos, people nearby reached out to help and called the police and ambulance.

As soon as the information was received, the police arrived at the spot and all the injured were sent to the trauma unit of the district hospital. Since many people were left seriously injured, additional medical staff were called in.

District Collector Devendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police Sagar Rana also reached the spot and the hospital to gather the details of the incident.

According to preliminary information, all the deceased are residents of Etah district of Uttar Pradesh.

Investigation is underway, and further details are awaited.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also expressed his grief over the incident and said, "The news of the loss of life in a horrific road accident in Dausa is extremely tragic. The district administration has been directed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured."

"May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured," he added.

