11 held in Goa for betting on IPL match

Panaji, May 27 (IANS) Eleven persons were arrested on Monday by Goa Police for allegedly betting on an IPL cricket match between Kolkata Knight Rider and Sunriser Hyderabad, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rahul Gupta stated that the raid was conducted in closed premises at Agacaim in North Goa and 11 accused persons were caught red-handed while playing a card gambling game, also betting among themselves on an IPL cricket match played between Kolkata Knight Rider and Sunriser Hyderabad.

Police have seized an amount of Rs 1.13 lakh and other gambling articles from the possession of accused persons.

Further invesigation is underway.

