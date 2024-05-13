10.18 pc polling in first two hours of voting in Bihar: EC

Patna, May 13 (IANS) Polling for the fourth phase got underway in Bihar on Monday on the 5 Lok Sabha seats of Darbhanga, Begusarai, Munger, Ujiarpur and Samastipur.

The Election Commission stated that 10.18 per cent polling was registered in the first two hours of voting on Monday.

The Election Commission registered the highest voting in Darbhanga with 11.61 per cent polling followed by Samastipur where 11.11 per cent polling was done in the first two hours of voting.

In Munger, the poll panel registered 10.26 per cent polling, 9.31 per cent in Ujiarpur and 8.85 per cent polling in Begusarai District.

A total of 55 candidates including 4 women are in the fray of the fourth phase of the election.

Among them, 14 candidates belong to national or regional parties and 20 belong to other small parties.

A total of 21 candidates are trying their luck as Independents.

The commission has established 9,447 polling stations in those 5 Lok Sabha constituencies.

In a bid to ensure fair voting, the Election Commission is monitoring 4,810 polling stations through webcasting.

The polling began at 7 A.M. and the voters can exercise their voting rights till 6 P.M.

