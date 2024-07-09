10-year-old tests positive for cholera in Kerala's orphanage

Thiruvananthapuram, July 9 (IANS) A 10-year-old boy has tested positive for cholera, while 10 others are under observation at the state-run Medical College hospital in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Those who are under observation and the positive case have been reported from an Orphanage located in the capital city suburbs near Neyyatinkara.

Last week, an inmate died due to dysentery. When other inmates developed similar symptoms, the health authorities got into the act and tests were conducted.

A 10-year-old boy tested positive for cholera and is under treatment, so are those with similar symptoms.

A woman official attached to the orphanage said they do not get any food from outside.

"The health authorities have tested the water that we use and there are no issues with it. Hence, we are concerned about the source. We keep the place clean also," said the woman official.

The last time a cholera death was reported in the state was in 2017.

The state health authorities in the capital district are on a high alert.

