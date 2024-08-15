10 gram panchayats will go green: Himachal CM promises on I-Day

Kangra, Aug 15 (IANS) At the state-level Independence Day function in Dehra in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra District, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Thursday announced the decision to transform 10 gram panchayats into green ones by establishing solar power projects with a capacity of up to 500 KW each.

The Chief Minister hoisted the national flag and took the salute from marching contingents led by Commander Sachin Hiremath.

CM Sukhu also announced opening of offices of Superintending Engineers of the HPSEBL and the Jal Shakti Department and the Block Medical Officer, all in Dehra, the constituency represented by his first-time legislator wife Kamlesh Thakur.

He also announced to resolve the ownership claims for Pong Dam oustees under the Forest Rights Act.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Shiksha Yojana, CM Sukhu announced a monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 for children up to the age of 18 years who are from single-woman households, for destitute women, widows and disabled parents.

The government will also bear the educational expenses of these children in IITs, IIMs, medical colleges, and for Ph.D programs until they turn 27 years of age.

If free hostel accommodation is not available, the state government will provide Rs 3,000 per month for accommodation, he said.

CM Sukhu also announced the decision to clear all pension arrears of pensioners and family pensioners over 75 years of age, this fiscal.

CM Sukhu assured that the state was on the path to economic self-reliance and would clear all the liabilities of employees and pensioners in a phased manner over the coming years.

Additionally, a new scheme would be introduced to resolve around 15,000 pre-GST legacy cases, providing relief to those affected by it.

Extending greetings to the people, CM Sukhu said while the government was tirelessly working to improve the state's financial situation, much remains to be done.

Despite financial challenges, several decisions have been made in the interest of state employees, he said.

“The Congress government made policy changes that generated over Rs 2,200 crore in additional revenue for the state in just one year,” CM Sukhu said.

