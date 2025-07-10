Zimbabwe name squad for T20I tri-series with SA, New Zealand

Harare, July 10 (IANS) Zimbabwe have named a 16-man squad for the upcoming T20I Triangular Series involving South Africa and New Zealand, with all-rounder Sikandar Raza set to lead the side on home soil.

The series is scheduled to run from July 14 to 26 at Harare Sports Club, with each team facing the others twice at the round-robin stage before the top two sides meet in the final.

Zimbabwe’s squad features a blend of experience and promising talent, including the return of key players from injury.

Left-arm pacer Richard Ngarava, who had been sidelined with a lower-back injury, is back to bolster the bowling attack alongside fellow seamer Blessing Muzarabani. Young all-rounder Brian Bennett, who missed part of the recent Test series against South Africa in Bulawayo due to a concussion, has also been cleared and is available for action.

The squad also retains Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, and Tashinga Musekiwa, all of whom impressed during Zimbabwe’s last T20I assignment against Ireland in February. Adding depth to the group are three uncapped players in the shortest format: wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, left-arm paceman Newman Nyamhuri, and leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa.

They get into the series on the back of a massive defeat in both the Tests at the Queen's Sports Club in Bulawayo, with South Africa's stand-in skipper Wiaan Mulder, who hammered a majestic 367 not out in the second Test.

Zimbabwe will open their campaign on July 14 against South Africa, before facing New Zealand on July 18. They are also set to play South Africa again on July 20 and wrap up their round-robin fixtures against New Zealand on July 24.

The final, featuring the top two teams on the table, will be played on July 26.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Tafadzwa Tsiga.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.