Zelensky urges EBRD chief to speed up projects in Ukraine
Kiev, April 22 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged visiting President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso to accelerate the implementation of the bank's projects in Ukraine, Zelensky's press service reported.
"Today, in the conditions of war and urgent reconstruction, speed is a critically important element," Zelensky said during the talks with Renaud-Basso in Kiev, Xinhua news agency reported.
The EBRD investments in the private sector and the development projects of Ukraine, especially the housing segment, is a priority for Kiev, Zelensky said.
He thanked the EBRD for supporting Ukraine and implementing important projects during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The EBRD said earlier that it is committed to providing 3 billion euros (about $3.3 billion) of financing in 2022-2023 to help keep Ukraine's businesses and economy functioning.
Last year, the bank deployed 1.7 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in support of Ukraine. In addition, 200 million euros ($220 million) was also directly mobilised by the bank from partner financial institutions.
