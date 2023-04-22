Russian, Saudi leaders discuss cooperation over phone

Moscow, April 22 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a phone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on expanding bilateral relations in trade, economic cooperation, investment and energy.

The leaders discussed several key topics on Friday, and expressed satisfaction with the level of coordination at the OPEC Plus mechanism aimed at ensuring the global oil market stability, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by the Kremlin.

During the conversation, which was "friendly, constructive and substantive", the two sides agreed to build up contacts in various areas of cooperation, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.