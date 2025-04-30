Zayed Khan says 'Lucky changed everything for me' as Main Hoon Na turns 21

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) As Shah Rukh Khan's 'Main Hoon Na' marks its 21st release anniversary on Wednesday, Zayed Khan, who played Lucky in the movie reflected on how the film changed his life 360 degrees.

Claiming that looking back at "Main Hoon Na" after 21 years is surreal, Zayed said, "Lucky was my breakthrough role, a character that changed everything for me. The way fans still come up to me and call me 'Lucky' or 'Laxman' or mimic those classy lines, or even do my signature swag move, it's incredibly humbling. Working with Shah Rukh Sir and under Farah Khan's direction was a masterclass in filmmaking that shaped my entire career. Lucky's rebellious spirit, his transformation, and his iconic style, especially my look, with the long hair and highlights, baggy pants, vest, and open shirts, everything became a large part of pop culture."

He stressed that no matter what the future holds for him, Lucky will always have a special place in his heart.

"Two decades later, I can honestly say that no matter what roles I take on, Lucky will always hold a special place in my heart. That film wasn't just my entry into Bollywood, it was my entry into the hearts of audiences. 21 years later, I'm still grateful for all the love and may it keep coming in leaps and bounds," Zayed concluded.

"Main Hoon Na" which is Farah Khan's directorial debut has been backed by Gauri Khan and Ratan Jain under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Venus Movies.

The film revolves around the life of Major Ram Prasad Sharma who is sent on a covert mission to pose as a college student and protect the general's daughter from a dangerous rogue soldier. During the mission, he also tries to mend relations with his father's estranged first wife and his half-brother Lakshman.

Released on April 30, 2004, "Main Hoon Na" turned out to be the second highest-grossing Indian film of 2004, after another Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Veer-Zaara"

