Zahan Kapoor remembers ‘dadaji’ Shashi Kapoor on 87th birth anniversary

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) On his grandfather Shashi Kapoor’s 87th birth anniversary, “Black Warrant” actor Zahan Kapoor remembered his “dadaji” and the late icon.

Zahan took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures of the legendary star. The first image features Shashi Kapoor sitting in a cozy, book-filled space, possibly his home. He is dressed in a white kurta-pajama, holding a book and a pipe, appearing deep in thought. Behind him is a large portrait of a warrior, likely a nod to his cinematic or theatrical legacy.

The second picture shows the late legendary actor standing in front of Prithvi Theatre, surrounded by various posters of plays. He is dressed in a simple white kurta-pajama, exuding an effortless charm and passion for the arts.

For the caption, Zahan just wrote: “Salagirah dadaji.”

Shashi Kapoor, who was feted with four National Film Awards, featured in a number of English-language international films, particularly films produced by Merchant Ivory.

He was the third and the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor. He began his career as a child actor in 1948 with his brother Raj Kapoor's maiden directorial Aag and had his first role as an adult in 1961 with Yash Chopra's political drama Dharmputra.

After establishing himself in 1965 with two blockbusters, Waqt and Jab Jab Phool Khile, he was then seen in films such as Chor Machaye Shor, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Deewaar, Chori Mera Kaam, Kabhi Kabhie, Fakira, Trishul, Suhaag, Kranti, and Namak Halaal, Junoon, Kalyug, and Vijeta. His last film was the much delayed Ghar Bazar, which was released in 1998.

The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Bhushan in 2011, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, in 2014, for his contribution to Indian cinema.

In 2017 was admitted in the hospital after what was speculated to be chest infection. He died on 4 December 2017. Officially, his cause of death was attributed to liver cirrhosis. His body was cremated.

