Yudh Abhyas 2024: India, US joint military exercise in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 9 (IANS) The 20th edition of the 'Yudh Abhyas 2024', the joint military exercise between India and the US, started at Mahajan Fields in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Monday and will continue till September 22, said officials here.

"This is the biggest joint military exercise which started between India and America on Monday at Mahajan Firing Range in Bikaner. Also, this is the biggest military exercise ever held at Mahajan Field Firing Range. A total of 1,200 soldiers from India and America are participating. The military exercise started with a parade ceremony at around 10.30 a.m. on Monday. Flags of both the countries were hoisted on the occasion," the officials added.

"This edition marks a significant increase in the scope and complexity of the joint exercise in terms of troop strength and equipment, said Col Amitabh Sharma, PRO Defence, Rajasthan.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 600 personnel, is represented by a Battalion of the Rajput Regiment and personnel from other arms and services.

The US contingent comprising similar strength will be represented by the troops of 1-24 Battalion of the Alaska-based 11th Airborne Division of the US Army.

"The aim of the Joint Exercise is to enhance the joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter-terrorism operations in a sub-conventional scenario under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The exercise will focus on operations in the semi-desert environment," Col Amitabh Sharma added.

Tactical drills to be rehearsed during the exercise include joint response to a Terrorist Action, joint planning and combined field training exercises that simulate real-world counter-terrorism missions.

Exercise Yudh Abhyas will enable both sides to share best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for conducting joint operations. It will facilitate the development of inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between the two armies. The Joint Exercise will also enhance defence cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, said Col Sharma

On Sunday evening, the South Western Command team shared a post on X saying, "The first batch of the US Army arrived in Mahajan, Rajasthan, for the 20th edition of the epic Joint Indo-US Exercise. Together, we reinforce our commitment to enhance International Stability and Peace."

Before the start of this exercise, the command shared another post, which said, "The 20th edition of Joint Military Exercise between #India and #USA focuses on enhancing Interoperability between two Professional Militaries under the UN mandate, executing Counter Terrorism Operations and mitigating Global Security Challenges."

Officials said that for the first time, America's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System has been displayed at the range. The range of this artillery is 310 kilometres. During the Ukraine War, this missile was used recently.

This is the 20th time that the armies of both countries are being trained together. India will showcase the weapons made in India in this exercise, America will introduce its best range of weapons.

Earlier, the 16th edition of the exercise was held in Mahajan Firing Range in February 2021.

Since its inception in 2004, Yudh Abhyas has evolved significantly, and this year's exercise will feature an expanded scope and will be based on operations in a semi-desert environment.

