YSRCP seeks President's intervention to stop attacks on its supporters

Amaravati, June 6 (IANS) The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu to maintain law and order in Andhra Pradesh and to stop what it calls organised violence against its supporters and minorities in the state.

In a letter to the President, YSRCP MP S. Niranjan Reddy alleged severe and organised violence is sweeping across the state.

"This violence specifically targets individuals identified as supporters of the YSRCP. These acts of aggression are not isolated incidents but part of a coordinated effort to intimidate and displace members of our community who openly supported our party’s ideology and candidates in recent elections," the YSRCP leader wrote.

He drew her attention to the "alarming situation" that unfolded following the elections in the state.

The sympathisers and supporters of the YSRCP, especially those from vulnerable groups such as the SC, ST, BC and other minority communities, including women and children, are facing extreme acts of violence, he claimed.

The Rajya Sabha member also wrote similar letters to Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta. He alleged that YSRCP supporters are being threatened and coerced into leaving their homes and villages. There is a systematic destruction of property aimed at permanently displacing these supporters from their ancestral lands and homes, thereby creating a climate of fear and submission, he claimed and complained about lack of action from the local law enforcement agencies.

"The perpetrators continue to exploit this period of governmental transition and lack of decisive leadership to escalate their attacks, further emboldened by the absence of legal repercussions. The volume and intensity of these attacks have only increased in the past 24 hours, indicating a troubling trend that warrants immediate and serious attention," he wrote in the letter. The YSRCP leader provided links to videos and media reports about the violence.

The YSRCP lost power to the TDP-led alliance in the state in the elections held on May 13, the results of which were declared on June 4.

