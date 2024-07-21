YSRCP MP expects special status for Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi/Amaravati, July 21 (IANS) YSR Congress parliamentary party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy on Sunday said that he expects the Central government to accord special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The Rajya Sabha member attended the all-party meeting called by the Centre ahead of Parliament’s budget session.

"I expect the Central Govt. to accord Special Category Status to AP in the budget that will be presented next week," Vijayasai Reddy said in a post on X. "I am sure that TDP will pull out of NDA if Spl. Category Status is not given. If there is no underhand dealing then Spl. Category Status is here for AP," he added.

"Attended the All Party meeting held today in New Delhi as we head towards the start of the Parliament Session. Raised the issue of breakdown of Law and Order in AP and the oppression of our society by a single caste amongst other issues. In this session, we will expose the marketing of TDP," read another post by the YSRCP leader.

The TDP, with 16 Lok Sabha members, is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said earlier this month that the state’s economy has gone beyond the stage of even a special category status.

