YouTuber booked in Hyderabad for promoting betting apps

Hyderabad, March 16 (IANS) YouTuber Harsha Sai Bandaram has been booked for promoting betting apps, Cyberabad Police said on Sunday.

The Cyberabad Police registered a case against the YouTuber after a person complained that he lost over Rs 13 lakh in betting after being influenced by Harsha Sai's content.

The victim, a helper in restaurants, said he started following Harsha Sai on Instagram and subscribed to a YouTube channel in 2022.

A case of cheating has been booked against Harsha Sai under section 318 (4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 66-D of the Information Technology Act.

According to the complainant, Harsha Sai on his Instagram account shared links to the websites, claiming that depositing Rs 20,000 via these links would yield a bonus of 150 per cent. Trusting these claims and expecting profits, the victim deposited the money through links shared on Instagram and participated in an online game.

The victim told police that Harsha Sai also invited him to join a Telegram group called Harsha Sai Tips, where betting advice was provided. The victim followed the tips to deposit a substantial amount of money. But, he lost Rs 13,67,300 over a year.

He had funded these transactions through savings, loans from friends, online borrowing apps and even by selling gold assets.

This is the latest in a series of cases booked against social media influencers in the Telugu states for promoting betting apps.

Earlier, cases against YouTuber 'Local Boy Nani' of Visakhapatnam and Bayya Sunny Yadav of Hyderabad were registered for promoting betting apps.

The cases followed Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar's posts on 'X'.

The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who earlier served as Cyberabad Police Commissioner, has been highlighting how people following social media influencers promoting betting apps were losing huge money.

The IPS officer called upon people to follow social media influencers promoting online betting apps and report to the police.

"I'm not just up against selective individuals - we, as a society, are battling an entire ecosystem of social media influencers who thrive on promoting betting apps. Whether they have millions of followers or just a few thousand, anyone endorsing these destructive platforms is not just misleading people but actively ruining lives," posted Sajjanar.

"The real danger goes beyond financial loss - it is the gradual erosion of our nation's future. While Indian talent is leading global corporations, many young lives are being trapped and derailed by their countrymen. These apps are not just a personal risk; they are a societal and economic menace, exploiting vulnerabilities and tearing families apart. Before it is too late, recognise the deeper damage they cause - not just to your finances, but to your future, your family's well-being, and the very fabric of our society," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.