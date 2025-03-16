Hina Khan performs Umrah during Ramadan

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan performed another Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan. She took to her IG stories to announce the exciting news.

She dropped a video of herself in Mecca and wrote, "Dil mai Aarzoo jagi, Allah ne qubool farmaayi Alhamdullilah..#RamadanUmrah2025."

She time-stamped the post "6:03 AM".

Hina posted another clip from the Holy City and penned, "Tahajjud and Farj in mataaf this morning..Alhamdullilah.", along with a "5: 13 AM" time stamp.

She also shared that going to Umrah was a last-minute decision.

Yesterday, Hina revealed the mystery behind her alleged colored nails. She took to her Insta stories and shared a close-up picture of her nails.

The 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress disclosed that she has not painted her nails, but her nails have been discolored due to chemotherapy.

Hina wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Ok a lot of you asking about my nails, including some people in my building..I am not wearing any nail polish hahahhaha..How can I pray with a nail paint on. Thoda Dimaag Lagaao mere pyaare saathiyon."

She added, "Nail discolouration is one of the most common side effect of chemotherapy..My nails have become brittle, dry and, some times lift up from the nail bed..But But Buththth...You know what's the good part...All of this is temporary..And remember we are healing...Alhamdullilah."

It is to be noted here that one is not allowed to pray with colored nails in Islam.

Talking about her work, Hina recently appeared on an episode of the reality show, "Celebrity MasterChef India".

During the episode, Hina talked about her supportive partner Rocky Jaiswal, who has been her rock during her battle with cancer.

Hina shared, "I have scars. I have been treated surgically. He is the one who soothes those scars. He looks at them more closely than I do. He asks me, ‘How is it today? Is it any better?’ It’s hard for me to look at myself, but he does—instantly. He goes to the bathroom, cries, and comes back. He doesn’t even cry in front of me. He has started loving me even more than he did before."

