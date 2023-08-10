Youth thrashed in Delhi after his bike brushes another bike

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) A 22-year-old youth was allegedly thrashed by four unidentified persons after his bike reportedly brushed the bike of one of the attackers in West Delhi, the police said. The attackers also took away the victim's motorcycle.

According to the police, information was received that a youth has been thrashed by unidentified persons near the Kukreja red light in Rajouri Garden who also took away the victim's bike.

“Based on the initial version of the complainant -- Manoj -- it was found that he along with his cousin was coming on a bike which brushed another bike,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer.

“Nothing happened on the spot. But when they reached the Kukreja red light, two bikes came there and four youth -- making reference to the brushing incident -- started beating up the complainant with helmets,” the DCP said.

“The attackers also took away the bike of the complainant,” he added.

“Based on the available information, an FIR has been being registered at the Rajouri Garden police station. We are scanning the CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits,” the officer said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.