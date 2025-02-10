Youth taken into custody for electrocuting mother’s friend in Kerala

Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 10 (IANS) A 25-year-old youth Kiran was taken into custody on Monday by the Kerala Police, for electrocuting his mother’s friend at Punnapara, near here.

The dead man was identified as 58-year-old Dineshan.

According to the locals, Dineshan was spotted lying in a paddy field since Sunday morning. “Dineshan is known to consume liquor and people saw him lying down since Sunday morning. Seeing him lying down for long, the local councillor and the police were alerted,” said the locals.

“Soon the police also reached and then only it surfaced that Dineshan had passed away. Since the police took over the case, the body was sent for post-mortem,” added the locals.

“When the post-mortem result came on Monday, it was known that he was electrocuted and a case of murder was registered. People were questioned and then Kiran was taken into custody. He was brought to his home where he electrocuted Dineshan,” pointed out the locals who still are in a state of shock.

“Those who saw the face of Dineshan when his body was taken to the hospital, have told that it was slightly disfigured,” said another local.

It has now surfaced that when Dineshan came to Kiran’s house on Saturday evening, he was electrocuted by Kiran.

Later, Dineshan was removed from the house to the outside and another round of electrocution took place.

Thereafter, the body of Dineshan was taken and put in the nearby paddy field.

The police, in the meantime, zeroed down on Kiran when he was brought to his house on Monday where the crime took place.

Meanwhile, the police have also started questioning Kiran’s parents after they suspect that this could possibly be a murder case in which except Kiran, more people could be involved.

