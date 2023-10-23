Youth stabbed in Delhi park by girlfriend's brother

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) A 20-year-old youth was stabbed multiple times by his girlfriend's brother and his associate in a south Delhi park, an officer said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the youth was sitting with the girl in a park. The police have registered an attempt to murder case.

According to police, on Sunday, at 3 p.m. a police control room call regarding a stabbing incident was received at the Malviya Nagar police station.

“The injured Faiz Ali, a resident of Khirki Extension was shifted to hospital. On inquiry, the injured stated that he along with a girl were sitting in a park,” said a senior police officer.

“One Kaifi Malik, the brother of the girl and one Afghani Harun came to the park and inquired from him why he was sitting with his sister and asked for his mobile phone to check the call record,” said the officer.

On refusal, Malik and Harun stabbed him on his shoulders, back and hands and then fled away.

“Accordingly, a case under sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Malviya Nagar police station and one accused, Harun, has been arrested while a manhunt is on to nab Malik, who is absconding,” the officer added.

