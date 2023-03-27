Youth held for stalking girl in Lucknow

Lucknow, March 27 (IANS) A youth has been detained for allegedly stalking a 19-year-old NEET aspirant girl and hanging around her building in Mahanagar.

The youth was detained late Sunday night after the girl's father lodged a complaint against him with the police.

In his complaint, the father of the girl said she was preparing for the competitive exam from an institute in the area.

"The accused, named Dharmendra Sahu, developed a fancy for her and proposed to her. He used to force her to marry her and live with her despite her rebuking him on several occasions in the past," the father alleged.

It was alleged that Dharmendra forcibly secured the girl's number and mobile number of other members in her family. He used to call on the mobile number and was abusive to the victim and her family members.

The accused threatened the girl to kill her and spoil her career.

"He used to hang around the building where my daughter resides. He used to boast of his links and claimed that no one could harm him because of his links. He also had threatened to kill my daughter if she complained to the police," the girl's father alleged.

SHO, Aliganj, Nagesh Upadhyay said that the accused has been detained and will be sent to jail. "We have registered a case under the charges of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation," he stated.

