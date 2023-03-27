Direct flights from Lucknow to Goa, Ahmedabad

Lucknow, March 27 (IANS) Akasa Air has started direct flights from Lucknow to Goa and Ahmedabad.

The number of average daily flights from Lucknow will go up to 128 flights per day, according to a spokesperson from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA).

"With Akasa Air, we are pleased to add New Goa Manohar International Airport as the 24th domestic destination from Lucknow. With this we have three airlines connecting Lucknow with Goa, the other two airlines being Air Asia and IndiGo. Akasa Air is also launching a new flight connecting Lucknow with Ahmedabad, taking their weekly departures from the airport up to 35. The other airline flying to Ahmedabad is IndiGo," the spokesperson said

The daily non-stop flight from Lucknow Airport to Goa will depart at 2.15 p.m. and to Ahmedabad at 9 p.m.

In the recent past, Lucknow Airport has succeeded in adding three airlines -- Air Asia India, Akasa Air, and Thai Air Asia, to start operations from the UP-state capital.

Daily, over 18,000 passengers travel in over 128 flights, domestic and international, through Lucknow Airport.

In the first two months of 2023, CCSIA recorded nearly 1.04 million passenger movements.

CCSIA witnessed a fruitful first two months with almost 136,880 international and around 9.03 lakh domestic passengers.

