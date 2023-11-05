Youth, girl provoke their pet pitbull to attack neighbour, FIR lodged

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) A 20-year-old youth and a girl incited their pet pitbull, to attack a neighbour in the outskirts of Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The injured, in the incident which took place in Swaroop Nagar area, was identified as Riya Devi, 34.

"The information regarding the incident was received on Friday at Swaroop Nagar police station regarding the quarrel after which a police team was dispatched for the spot," a senior police officer said.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that injured Riya Devi had been admitted to BJRM hospital. At the hospital the medico-legal case report was received which showed physical assault and pet dog bite.

"The complainant, Riya Devi, stated that she went to her neighbour's house to address an issue with their dog defecating in front of her house. At the neighbour's house, they incited their dog, which resulted in the dog biting her multiple times,” said the officer.

"When she verbally objected to this, a youth named Ritik and a girl named Shalu also assaulted her, threatening her life. All of these incidents were captured on the complainant's CCTV camera," said the officer.

Police have also registered a case under sections 323, 289, 506, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Video footage from a CCTV camera has emerged on social media, showing the dog's attack on the woman as onlookers tried to come to her aid.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.