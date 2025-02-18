Youth Congress protests against stampede deaths in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Workers of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) held a protest here on Tuesday over the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station in which 18 people were killed and several others were injured, demanding action against those responsible for the alleged negligence resulting in the tragedy.

The protesters shouted slogans and attempted to break police barricades during the demonstration in central Delhi.

During the agitation, the IYC workers were holding placards and shouting slogans demanding action against those responsible for the incident.

Earlier on Monday, on the direction of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav, a complaint was filed before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking a probe into the 18 deaths in the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station on February 15.

The complaint, filed by the Legal and Human Rights Department (LHRD) of the DPCC, asked the NHRC to constitute an enquiry committee to probe the tragic incident.

Yadav, in his complaint, pointed out that the tragedy happened due to the irresponsibility of the Railway authorities and security enforcers as they took no steps to manage the swelling crowd of devotees headed to Prayagraj for taking a holy dip during the Maha Kumbh.

He questioned how the Railways could sell 1,500 tickets per hour for passengers bound for Prayagraj without making the necessary arrangements for coaches or crowd management.

Yadav said that he has demanded that the NHRC probe should fix responsibility and ensure that strict action is taken against those responsible for the tragedy.

The DPCC delegation consisted of LHRD Chairman Sunil Kumar, Rajesh Garg Chairman Booth Management, Advocate Sajid Chaudhary, Advocate Sheikh Imran Alam, Advocate Nishkarsh Gupta, Advocate Megha Sehra, Advocate Babar, Advocate Pratap Singh, Advocate Deepak Pilot and Law Student Karthikeya Garg.

Meanwhile, the government has set up a two-member committee to probe the stampede.

The committee, comprising Narsingh Deo, PCCM/Northern Railway, and Pankaj Gangwar, PCSC Northern Railway, on Sunday ordered the securing of video footages of platforms 14 and 15 of the station where the massive crowd of passengers had gathered.

On Sunday, the probe panel also inspected the tragedy site and started collecting statements of witnesses of the stampede to corroborate it with the CCTV footage.

The Railways have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for the seriously injured passengers and Rs 1 lakh for those who suffered minor injuries in the stampede.

