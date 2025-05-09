Youth arrested in Rajasthan for sharing 'anti-national' content on social media

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Amid heightened tensions along the India-Pakistan border, the police in Rajasthan's Churu district have arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly sharing provocative and anti-national posts on social media, an official said on Friday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Asif Khan, son of Umed Khan, a resident of Bajragsar under the jurisdiction of Sardarshahar Police Station.

He was detained for allegedly liking, sharing, and posting inflammatory content amid the ongoing tension on the India-Pakistan border.

Superintendent of Police Jai Yadav said that the district's Cyber Desk team is actively conducting technical monitoring of all major social media platforms in the light of the current India-Pakistan tension.

During this surveillance, the team flagged suspicious activity from an account belonging to a local youth. The account was found to be circulating provocative videos, photos, and posts that could incite unrest and disrupt public order.

Acting promptly, a police team led by SHO Madanlal Bishnoi, and supervised by Additional Superintendent of Police Lokendra Dadarwal and Circle Officer Rohit Sankhla traced and arrested the accused, Asif Khan.

The Churu Police issued an advisory to all citizens, urging responsible social media behavior during sensitive times.

“In light of the current tense situation on the India-Pakistan border, we appeal to all citizens to refrain from liking, sharing, or posting any misleading, provocative, anti-national, or communally sensitive content related to army operations or movements. Strict legal action will be taken against violators," it read.

Sharing content that promotes communal disharmony, anti-national sentiments, or misinformation related to national security is a serious offence under the Indian cyber and penal laws. Authorities have emphasised zero tolerance towards such acts during national security alerts.

Tensions between India and neighbouring nation of Pakistan escalated following the armed forces' 'Operation Sindoor' which targetted terror facilities in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as well as Pakistan.

Responding to that, Pakistan tried to target several Indian locations mainly along the bordering areas. The threats were, however, negated by the Indian armed forces.

