Vijay Deverakonda channels his inner warrior in the first look of 'VD14'

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) As Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday, the makers of his next, tentatively titled "VD14", unveiled the first look poster from the much-awaited drama.

Taking to their X handle, Mythri Movie Makers shared Vijay's first look from "VD14". The poster showed VD meditating in what seemed to be a place of worship. He is bare-chested, wearing only a dhoti with his back towards the camera. As he flaunted his chiselled physique, we could see a lot of scars on his back, with his hair longer than usual. From the looks of it, it seems like Vijay will sport a new look in his next.

Sharing the poster on the micro-blogging site, the makers captioned the post, “The GODS gave him STRENGTH. War gave him a PURPOSE. Team #VD14 wishes @TheDeverakonda a very Happy Birthday.”

Made under the direction of Rahul Sankrityan, "VD14" is believed to be set against the backdrop of British colonial rule.

If the reports are to be believed, Rashmika Mandanna is in talks to play the leading lady opposite VD in "VD14". However, an official confirmation is still awaited. The project was announced back in January 2024.

In the meantime, wishing him on his special day, 'Kingdom' producer Naga Vamsi revealed that Vijay is one of the most misunderstood people in the film industry.

He took to his X and penned a birthday wish for VD, saying, "One of the most misunderstood people in the industry, @TheDeverakonda. Before our first meeting, @gowtam19 and I used to wonder how we’d make a film with a hero with such a strong attitude. But after meeting you, all those thoughts changed."

"You're one of the most soft-spoken and humble people… So different from the person the world sees on stage with a mic. Wishing our dearest @TheDeverakonda a very happy birthday! May the coming years bring you many more blockbusters and continued success. #HBDVijayDeverakonda," Vamsi added.

