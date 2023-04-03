Young Kashmiri content creator on mission to revive language

Muneer Ahmad Dar, a native of Khag in central Kashmir's Budgam district, is determined to bring back the cultural richness of the valley through his content in pure Kashmiri language.

Known by his social media handle "Muneer Speaks", this young visionary has captured the hearts of people of all ages, boasting over 3,00,000 followers on social media and over 3,03,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, "Mr Koshur".

According to Dar, his captivating content includes everything from extracting 'Nadur' (Lotus Stem) in Dal Lake to showcasing the seven-storey house, 'Tilwein-e-Wan', and even making 'Pulhor' (grass slippers)!

Muneer's unique approach of creating content solely in Kashmiri language has gained him a special audience, he said.

His videos get millions of views and engagement, making him the only content creator in Kashmir to produce content in this language. Muneer has become a household name, not just in the valley, but across the globe.

During the 2021 lockdown, Muneer initiated the 'ReviveKoshur' campaign, creating a series of 30 videos reciting 'Shalook (Shruk)' of Sheikh-Ul-Alam each day, with translations into Urdu to ensure wider understanding.

The series, he said, garnered immense positive feedback from viewers on social media, inspiring Muneer to continue his mission.

"With the help of his research team, Muneer explores unknown places in the valley, speaking about their cultural importance in the Kashmiri language," he said.

His content is research-based, and he is grateful to his team for their contribution to his vision. Muneer admits that he initially struggled to speak in Kashmiri language on camera, but with practice, he has honed his skills, becoming a prominent speaker.

Muneer sees his content as his contribution to society, hoping that future generations will learn from his videos, preserving the cultural heritage of the valley. He emphasizes the importance of saving the language, culture, and traditions of the region and invites others to join him in his mission.

Muneer's videos are all shot with a smartphone and are short in duration, recognizing the attention span of social media users. He believes that social media has created institutions in individuals globally, taking his message to every home across the globe.

Muneer encourages young content creators in the valley to focus on their goals, work hard, and pursue their passions. His inspiring work is a testament to the power of determination and dedication in preserving cultural heritage.

