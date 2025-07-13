Yogi govt makes special preparations at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for first Monday of Shravan

Varanasi, July 13 (IANS) The holy month of Shravan will see its first Monday on July 14, and the occasion will be marked by grand festivities at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, government officials said on Sunday.

On this day, the processional idol of Baba Vishwanath will be adorned in a special form.

Throughout the month of Shravan, the deity will be decorated in different forms every Monday, with special adornments planned for all four Mondays and the full moon day.

Every Monday, devotees will have the unique experience of seeing Baba Vishwanath in diverse divine forms.

To ensure that pilgrims can easily reach the temple for 'Jalabhishek' (ritual water offering), the Yogi Adityanath government has enhanced arrangements and strengthened security measures.

On the first Monday of Shravan, devotees and Kanwariyas will be welcomed on a red carpet with floral showers.

Thousands of Lord Shiva devotees are expected to gather for the Jalabhishek, while also getting the opportunity to witness the specially adorned processional idol of Baba Vishwanath.

Vishwabhushan Mishra, the Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, shared that on the first Monday of Shravan, the processional idol of Lord Shiva will be specially decorated.

Devotees will get the chance to see Baba Vishwanath in the form of Neelkanth, Mishra said.

To manage large crowds inside the temple complex, zig-zag barricades have been set up, officials added.

To protect visitors from rain, heat and sun, German hangars and extra sheds have been arranged.

Glucose water, ORS solutions, and drinking water will be distributed at regular intervals for devotees, officials said.

There will also be a counter for jaggery to help devotees stay energised, they added.

A 'Lost and Found' centre with multilingual staff will assist visitors, they said.

For health emergencies, five medical teams will be stationed at different spots within the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

There will be two ambulances, one of which will have advanced life support facilities ready for any urgent needs, officials added.

The rituals inside the sanctum sanctorum will be broadcast live on LED screens installed in the Dham and at six locations, including the railway station, Godowlia crossing, and ghats.

The darshan will also be available worldwide via YouTube live streaming, allowing devotees across the globe to see Baba Vishwanath during Shravan.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal told that one lane of the Prayagraj-Varanasi road will be kept reserved for Kanwariyas.

There will be 10 quick response tams on duty 24/7, he said.

For security and crowd management, 200 CCTV cameras and eight dones will monitor the area, he added.

Additionally, more than cycle patrol teams will keep a vigil on the roads, and around 1,500 police personnel will be deployed round the clock.

Some police officers will also be on patrol in plain clothes to ensure safety.

