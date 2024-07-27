Yogi govt gears up to provide world-class health services at Maha Kumbh 2025

Lucknow, July 27 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government is all geared up to provide world-class health services to the devotees attending the Maha Kumbh-2025. The state government has earmarked a significant investment of approximately Rs 125 crore allocated for 18 health-related projects.

This funding will be used to upgrade hospitals in Prayagraj city and CHC-PHCs located along routes leading to the event. The facilities will be equipped with advanced technology to enhance service quality.

A total of 43 temporary hospitals will be established in the fair area to ensure optimal health services for the devotees. Additionally, 305 beds will be reserved across four city hospitals. Doctors and paramedical staff will be on duty around the clock to manage emergency situations effectively.

Mahakumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand has said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth is continuously holding meetings and giving directions to ensure the grand and safe organization of Maha Kumbh 2025. As per his vision, 18 health-related projects are being implemented in Prayagraj at an estimated cost of around Rs 125 crore.

Till date, Rs 41.73 lakh have been released by the government for health-related works, and an additional Rs 57.97 lakh have been approved and will be released soon.

Additional Director (Health), Dr Rakesh Sharma, mentioned that the government initially allocated Rs 28 crore for upgrading four hospitals in the city: Motilal Nehru Hospital (Colvin), Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital, State Tuberculosis Hospital Teliyarganj, and District Women's Hospital (Dufferin). These hospitals are reserving 305 beds for devotees, with 50 beds specifically reserved for female devotees at Dufferin Hospital.

Furthermore, Rs 13.73 lakh has been allocated for ambulances, biomedical waste management, mortuary vehicles, disaster management, and office expenses. This fund will be used to deploy 125 road ambulances, 20 river ambulances, and 1 air ambulance.

To accommodate the needs of devotees, the Maha Kumbh Mela (Fair) area has been divided into 25 sectors. Accordingly, 43 temporary hospitals with a total of 380 beds are being established in the Mela area.

This includes a 100-bed central temporary hospital, two 25-bed sub-central temporary hospitals, two 20-bed infectious disease temporary hospitals, and eight 20-bed temporary hospitals in eight sectors. These hospitals will cover approximately three sectors of the Mela area.

Additionally, ten first aid posts with one bed each and 20 outpatient health posts are being set up. These health posts will be located in parking lots, stalls, and other locations. A budget of Rs 14.25 lakh has been allocated for these facilities. Furthermore, Rs 10 crore will be spent to control vector-borne diseases in the Mela area.

To cover the costs of food, surgical items, and local purchase of medicines for patients admitted to these hospitals, Rs 12.73 lakh are being spent. Additionally, Rs 21.24 lakh is being spent on upgrading 12 Community Health Centers (CHCs), 2 Primary Health Centers (PHCs), a post-mortem house, and a drug warehouse located on the way to the Mela area.

407 doctors to be deployed at Kumbh Mela, gynaecologists will be available 24/7

As per Kumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand, as many as 407 doctors will be stationed in the Mela area to provide 24-hour health services for devotees. Additionally, 182 nursing staff, 150 ward boys, 354 pharmacists, and 60 lab technicians will also be deployed.

Special arrangements are being made to cater to the large number of female devotees expected at the event. Three shifts of 48 female doctors will be available at the Mela hospitals. A labour room is being set up at the central hospital, and gynaecologists will be on duty around the clock in the Mela area. A team of 40 specialist doctors will also be present.

Emergency services will also be available 24/7 at the Community Health Centers (CHCs) and Primary Health Centers (PHCs), with extra supplies of medicines, bandages, and other necessities.

