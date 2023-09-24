Yogi govt to act firmly against schools operating without recognition

Lucknow, Sep 24 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to impose a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh and initiate legal action against schools operating without recognition in the state.

The state government will conduct a comprehensive campaign in all districts of the state until October 10 to identify schools that continue to operate without recognition or have had their recognition revoked, according to a government spokesman.

Subsequently, these schools may face legal action along with penalties of up to Rs 1 lakh.

Furthermore, if the violation persists, a daily fine of Rs 10,000 will also be imposed.

The Uttar Pradesh government operates primary and junior high schools, aided junior high schools, as well as recognised primary and junior high schools to provide education to children up to the age of 14.

The Free and Compulsory Children’s Education Act contains a clear provision that prohibits the establishment or operation of schools without obtaining recognition.

Director of Education (Basic), Mahendra Dev, has issued a letter in this regard to the Basic Education Officers of all the districts and instructed them to conduct the campaign.

The letter states that anyone who establishes or operates a school without the necessary recognition certificate or continues to operate a school after its recognition has been revoked, will face strict consequences in line with the rules.

