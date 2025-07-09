Yogi govt achieves historic milestone: Over 37 crore saplings planted in a single day (Lead)

Lucknow, July 9 (IANS) Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh created history on Wednesday with a record-breaking plantation drive. As part of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0" initiative, the state planted 37,21,40,925 saplings by 6:06 PM, surpassing the government’s set target of 37 crore by an impressive 21,40,925 saplings.

Known for his tough stance on the mafia and a soft heart for children, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is deeply committed to environmental conservation. Acknowledging the growing threat of global warming, the state once again prioritised a large-scale afforestation campaign this year.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0," the state launched the Plantation Mega Campaign 2025 on Wednesday. CM Yogi himself kicked off the drive in Ayodhya by planting banyan, neem, and peepal trees at Triveni Vatika along the banks of the Saryu River, dedicating them to Lord Shri Ram, Mother Earth, and his mother.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Harishankari Vatika in Kerma village near the expressway in Azamgarh’s Sathiyaon block, and also participated in a plantation drive near Chilua Tal at the Gorakhpur fertiliser plant complex.

The massive campaign spanned across forest lands, defence and railway properties, gram panchayats, expressways, roadsides, canals, railway tracks, development authority zones, industrial complexes, healthcare institutions, educational campuses, other government lands, as well as private lands of farmers and citizens.

To ensure transparency, the Forest Department monitored the campaign using a real-time Android-based Plantation Monitoring System. Acting on the CM's directive to move beyond the paper-based efforts of previous governments, the drive included comprehensive geo-tagging and robust monitoring using modern technology.

Expressing gratitude, CM Yogi said, “It is a moment of immense pride and emotion to announce that under the Plantation Mega Campaign 2025, Uttar Pradesh has set a new benchmark by planting over 37 crore saplings in a single day. These are not just numbers - they reflect our collective sensitivity, responsibility, and gratitude towards nature.”

He extended heartfelt thanks to every participant - citizens, public representatives, officials, employees, students, volunteers, farmers, and families - stating, “You have proven that with pure intentions and firm resolve, no goal is impossible. This is not just Uttar Pradesh’s achievement but a victory for India’s environmental consciousness. Full credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose inspiring leadership and visionary thinking connected us with this emotional, value-driven campaign.”

